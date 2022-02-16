IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04

  • Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens

    01:09

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34

  • Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

  • How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06

  • Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

    00:28

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship

    04:19

  • Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026

    04:38

TODAY

Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

04:13

Days after winning the 2022 Super Bowl, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, talk to TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones about their whirlwind week and journey together leading up to the big game. “I don’t think we’ve slept enough for any of this to feel real,” Kelly says.Feb. 16, 2022

Kelly Stafford opens up about letters she wrote during Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl run

  • UP NEXT

    Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All