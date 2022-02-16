IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name 04:36 Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle 03:10 Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev 05:49 Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry 05:06 Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada 04:49 Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career 03:08
Now Playing
Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win 04:13
UP NEXT
Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners 03:41 Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game 04:41 Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling 05:04 Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens 01:09 Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship 03:34 Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics 06:07 Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026 02:06 Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’ 05:36 How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating 02:06 Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations 00:28 Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe 03:53 Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship 04:19 Speed skater Erin Jackson on historic gold medal, if she'll compete in 2026 04:38 Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win 04:13
Days after winning the 2022 Super Bowl, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, talk to TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones about their whirlwind week and journey together leading up to the big game. “I don’t think we’ve slept enough for any of this to feel real,” Kelly says.
Feb. 16, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name 04:36 Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle 03:10 Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev 05:49 Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry 05:06 Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada 04:49 Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career 03:08