After struggling with grief, daughter finds healing as 9/11 museum guide

Amy Hargrave was 4 years old when her father, T.J. Hargrave, died in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. As she struggled with grief, her family suggested she volunteer at the National Sept. 11 Museum in New York City. In this week’s Sunday Focus, she sits down with Willie Geist and shares how talking about her dad while connecting with visitors has helped her healing process.Sept. 12, 2021