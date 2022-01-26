After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped down on Tuesday after 16 years with the team. During a news conference to thank the franchise, Payton admitted he's "kind of a 'Ted Lasso' fan” and shared a heartfelt moment with Saints owner Gayle Benson. TODAY's Hoda Kotb has the Morning Boost.Jan. 26, 2022
After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team's owner
