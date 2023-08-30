Stress, lack of sleep can impact heart health in menopausal women
A study by the Journal of the American Heart Association has found that one in four women may develop irregular heart rhythms after menopause due to reasons like stress and insomnia. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to breakdown the study’s findings and what women can do to protect themselves.Aug. 30, 2023
