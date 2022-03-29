After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’
03:04
Around four million people have left their job every month since June 2021. Now a new poll reveals some of the workers who joined the “Great Resignation” wished they had stayed at their old job. “A lot of times, the grass is not any different on the other side of the fence,” says Dietrich von Biedenfeld, a professor studying employment trends. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.March 29, 2022
