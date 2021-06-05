After Facebook ban, Trump stokes speculation of another presidential run

Former President Donald Trump is set to speak at the Republican State Convention in North Carolina Saturday. This comes a day after Facebook announced they would ban him from their platforms for 2 years, with the social media giant tying the ban to Trump’s role in the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In a response, Trump called the move an “insult” to the people who voted for him in the 2020 election and stoked speculation about another run for president. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY.