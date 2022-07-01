After bringing everyone beer, Carson Daly surprised with Fresca

See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!00:53
Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’00:52
- Now Playing
After bringing everyone beer, Carson Daly surprised with Fresca01:05
- UP NEXT
Donna Farizan asks tourists NYC trivia questions!03:35
Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’04:24
The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create04:51
Dating expert reveals the 4 things every guy is looking for06:11
Kristen Welker gets birthday surprise from daughter Margot01:02
NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special00:52
Netflix crashes moment after last ‘Stranger Things’ episodes drop00:33
Watch Steve Carell get grilled by kids during hilarious interview01:11
Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney01:06
Jeff Goldblum talks emotional cast reunion on ‘Jurassic Park’02:55
Keith Urban on touring again, Nicole Kidman joining him on stage05:44
Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'06:05
Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party03:00
Keith Urban shares simple secret for a happy marriage with Nicole Kidman03:46
Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman01:23
See the TODAY anchors minionized!00:56
‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps01:18
See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!00:53
Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’00:52
- Now Playing
After bringing everyone beer, Carson Daly surprised with Fresca01:05
- UP NEXT
Donna Farizan asks tourists NYC trivia questions!03:35
Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’04:24
The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create04:51
Play All
Play All