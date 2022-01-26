Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean'
Oscar winner Adrien Brody joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his crime drama movie that he stars in, produced, co-wrote and composed the music for called “Clean.” He also opens up about playing basketball coach Pat Riley in the upcoming HBO series about the LA Lakers.Jan. 26, 2022
