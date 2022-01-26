IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean'

05:17

Oscar winner Adrien Brody joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his crime drama movie that he stars in, produced, co-wrote and composed the music for called “Clean.” He also opens up about playing basketball coach Pat Riley in the upcoming HBO series about the LA Lakers.Jan. 26, 2022

