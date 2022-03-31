IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    12-year-old ‘doodle boy’ inks deal with Nike

    02:41

  • Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank

    01:02

  • The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards

    00:34

  • California aims to save mountain lion population with new animal crossing

    02:20

  • Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap

    02:28

  • Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid union dispute

    00:23

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for retrial denied by judge

    00:31

  • Jury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

    01:34

  • Sarah Palin announces run for Alaska congressional seat

    00:54

  • Biden celebrating strong jobs report amid rising inflation

    01:43

  • Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store

    04:08

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares his final four predictions

    04:08

  • Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decade

    01:02

  • Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US

    09:05

  • Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environment

    02:41

  • 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania

    00:30

  • New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

    05:35

  • Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation

    00:35

  • Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list

    03:20

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22

TODAY

Adrian Grenier talks new role as Chief Earth Advocate for World View

04:06

Actor Adrian Grenier joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his role as the first Chief Earth Advocate for the space tourism company World View, which is planning to take passengers nearly 23 miles above Earth in a high-tech balloon and capsule. “I get to welcome people back to Earth and rediscover their relationship to the planet,” he says.March 31, 2022

