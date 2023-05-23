Adobe unveils new AI features in Photoshop: Get a first look

What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
Adobe is rolling out a new version of Photoshop that incorporates AI imagery to blend artificial objects or backgrounds into real photos by just typing a few words. The company has also introduced a content credential system that aims to help verify if an image has been altered by artificial intelligence. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY.May 23, 2023
