Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency
01:45
Share this -
copied
Adele shocked fans with a last-minute announcement that her Las Vegas residency was being postponed for complications involving COVID-19. As some fans document their disappointment on social media, the singer has been surprising some with messages and calls. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’
05:10
‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character
04:45
See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death
00:42
In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen
00:44
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?
00:52
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate