IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burgers, hot dogs, oh my! Cook up the ultimate BBQ with TODAY All Day’s BBQ Bash Marathon

  • Now Playing

    Adele pauses concert several times to check in on fan safety

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suits

    01:42

  • Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

    08:06

  • Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

    03:00

  • Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!

    00:53

  • Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’

    00:52

  • After bringing everyone beer, Carson Daly surprised with Fresca

    01:05

  • Donna Farizan asks tourists NYC trivia questions!

    03:35

  • Lucas Bravo talks ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

    04:24

  • The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create

    04:51

  • Dating expert reveals the 4 things every guy is looking for

    06:11

  • Kristen Welker gets birthday surprise from daughter Margot

    01:02

  • NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special

    00:52

  • Netflix crashes moment after last ‘Stranger Things’ episodes drop

    00:33

  • Watch Steve Carell get grilled by kids during hilarious interview

    01:11

  • Retiring teacher photobombed by former students at Disney

    01:06

  • Jeff Goldblum talks emotional cast reunion on ‘Jurassic Park’

    02:55

  • Keith Urban on touring again, Nicole Kidman joining him on stage

    05:44

  • Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'

    06:05

TODAY

Adele pauses concert several times to check in on fan safety

01:01

Adele stopped her outdoor London concert several times to check on the audience and calling for security after noticing a fan who appeared to be in distress.July 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Adele pauses concert several times to check in on fan safety

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suits

    01:42

  • Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

    08:06

  • Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

    03:00

  • Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!

    00:53

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All