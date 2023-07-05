Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands
04:14
UP NEXT
Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks
04:52
Life-saving skills for the most common emergency situations
06:27
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people
02:36
Mom shares 135lb weight-loss journey — and gets a style makeover!
06:30
Creative ways to add upper-body strength exercises to your routine
04:07
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections
04:07
New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC
02:02
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
00:31
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results
03:48
Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body
03:42
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
02:48
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
02:56
Why self-love languages are important to nurture
03:45
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right
04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?
05:52
Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry
04:53
Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!
03:51
NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis
04:54
What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?
01:34
Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands
04:14
Copied
Using just dumbbells and resistance bands, TODAY Fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour demonstrates how easy it is to combine upper body strength training into your walking routine and cardio workouts.July 5, 2023
Now Playing
Add upper body training to cardio with dumbbells, resistance bands
04:14
UP NEXT
Relieve aches and pains with these helpful tools and easy hacks
04:52
Life-saving skills for the most common emergency situations
06:27
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people
02:36
Mom shares 135lb weight-loss journey — and gets a style makeover!
06:30
Creative ways to add upper-body strength exercises to your routine
04:07
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections
04:07
New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC
02:02
CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
00:31
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results
03:48
Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body
03:42
Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
02:48
Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
02:56
Why self-love languages are important to nurture
03:45
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right
04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?
05:52
Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry
04:53
Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!
03:51
NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis
04:54
What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?