Celebrity chef Adam Richman joins TODAY to talk about his new show “Adam Eats the 80’s,” in which he bites into the most memorable food of the decade. Richman shows off a classic food with a new twist by making chili sloppy joes with sliced avocado and crunchy pickled onions.March 15, 2022
Now Playing
Try this new twist on sloppy Joes for lunch
05:20
UP NEXT
Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout
00:32
Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business
06:28
Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie?
04:25
At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books
05:48
Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe