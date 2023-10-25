IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood

    05:31
    Allison Williams talks new radio show about first murder trial in US

    03:52

  • Chris Pratt sparks debate over throwing out kids’ trophies

    01:15

Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood

05:31

Organizational psychologist Adam Grant shares life lessons from his new book “Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things” about channeling your hidden talents, chasing your dreams later in life and embracing your flaws. "A big part of growth is putting ourselves in situations that challenge us and a lot of us avoid it because it feels awkward," he says.Oct. 25, 2023

    Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood

    05:31
    Allison Williams talks new radio show about first murder trial in US

    03:52

  • Chris Pratt sparks debate over throwing out kids’ trophies

    01:15

