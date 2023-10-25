Adam Grant on how to find your hidden potential in adulthood

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Organizational psychologist Adam Grant shares life lessons from his new book “Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things” about channeling your hidden talents, chasing your dreams later in life and embracing your flaws. "A big part of growth is putting ourselves in situations that challenge us and a lot of us avoid it because it feels awkward," he says.Oct. 25, 2023
