IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Upgrade your routine with 75% off innovative beauty products

  • Alana Haim talks acting debut in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ upcoming tour

    05:13

  • Tyler Cameron talks ‘The Real Dirty Dancing,’ dips Jenna Bush Hager

    05:28

  • John Mayer opens up about public perception, calling himself ‘America’s ex’

    04:57

  • Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’

    03:03

  • Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Pink talks teaming with Calm app to read bedtime stories

    04:32

  • Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia

    03:07

  • Nathan Chen shows Jimmy Fallon how to land the perfect axel

    00:59

  • ‘The Kardashians’ trailer: See first preview of the new reality show

    01:01

  • Drew Barrymore gets sweet birthday surprise from The Go-Go’s

    00:55

  • Nathan Chen and Hoda go up against Ana Gasteyer and Jenna in charades

    04:57

  • Ana Gasteyer talks spoofing corporate life in ‘American Auto’

    06:08

  • Ina Garten is hosting a new dinner party series (and Willie Geist in invited!)

    03:09

  • New docudrama from Al Roker spotlights history of Black cowboys

    05:00

  • ‘Tinder Swindler’ spotlights rise of scammers using online dating, cryptocurrency

    04:39

  • Ben Stiller says he almost made a Rolling Stones movie with Mick Jagger

    00:55

  • Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir, report says

    00:36

  • Hoda and Jenna learn American history with a Presidents Day pop quiz

    04:15

  • Choreographer keeps jazz dance alive in her art

    05:45

TODAY

Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache

05:44

Actor Sam Elliott joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his role in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” He talks about what draws him to the western genre, saying, “I think, on some level, it’s the simplicity of that form.” Elliott also jokes about the “weird thing” of people being obsessed with his mustache.Feb. 23, 2022

  • Alana Haim talks acting debut in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ upcoming tour

    05:13

  • Tyler Cameron talks ‘The Real Dirty Dancing,’ dips Jenna Bush Hager

    05:28

  • John Mayer opens up about public perception, calling himself ‘America’s ex’

    04:57

  • Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’

    03:03

  • Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache

    05:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All