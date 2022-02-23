Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache
05:44
Share this -
copied
Actor Sam Elliott joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his role in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” He talks about what draws him to the western genre, saying, “I think, on some level, it’s the simplicity of that form.” Elliott also jokes about the “weird thing” of people being obsessed with his mustache.Feb. 23, 2022
Alana Haim talks acting debut in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ upcoming tour
05:13
Tyler Cameron talks ‘The Real Dirty Dancing,’ dips Jenna Bush Hager
05:28
John Mayer opens up about public perception, calling himself ‘America’s ex’
04:57
Tom Holland reveals his secret job while filming ‘Uncharted’
03:03
Willie Geist dishes about being invited to Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ show
03:00
Now Playing
Sam Elliott talks ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ embracing his mustache