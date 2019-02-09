Politics

Acting AG Matthew Whitaker: ‘I have not interfered’ with Mueller investigation

02:36

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker took questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Friday, saying he has not interfered with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 9, 2019

