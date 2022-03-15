‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast
In Moscow, a protester who openly defied the war on air was detained by Russian authorities overnight. The brief on-camera protest is putting a spotlight on media censorship in Russia. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022
