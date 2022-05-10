IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

    Abortion rights activists protest outside Justice Alito’s home

Abortion rights activists protest outside Justice Alito’s home

Activists have been protesting the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade at the home of Justice Samuel Alito, triggering a bipartisan bill to immediately increase security for Supreme Court Justices and their families. Senate Democrats are pushing to codify abortion rights into law but still don’t have the votes. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.May 10, 2022

Portraits of abortion: On Mother's Day, five women share how abortion shaped them as moms

