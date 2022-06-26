Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

What legal protections could be next?04:02
Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling03:22
Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally02:01
Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization00:29
Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision01:13
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gears up at Nashville Superspeedway03:59
Military mom reunites with daughter after 14 month deployment01:18
Meet the newly crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog!’02:35
Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers01:59
SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close02:13
Juul appeals to federal court to end FDA’s ban on e-cigarettes00:23
Biden set to sign historic bipartisan gun legislation into law01:20
Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling03:17
Amy Klobuchar reacts to SCOTUS’ abortion ruling: ‘We can change this’03:10
Biden condemns SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision: ‘This is not over’02:37
Inside the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade02:22
Supreme Court’s abortion reversal sets off anger and celebration02:01
Know your rights as an airline passenger before your next flight04:23
Zelenskyy speaks out on missing American fighters01:52
Have your cake and eat it too with budget friendly wedding tips04:34
