IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

    00:29

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. gears up at Nashville Superspeedway

    03:59

  • Military mom reunites with daughter after 14 month deployment

    01:18

  • Meet the newly crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog!’

    02:35

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

    01:59

  • SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

    02:13

  • Juul appeals to federal court to end FDA’s ban on e-cigarettes

    00:23

  • Biden set to sign historic bipartisan gun legislation into law

    01:20

  • Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

    03:17

  • Amy Klobuchar reacts to SCOTUS’ abortion ruling: ‘We can change this’

    03:10

  • Biden condemns SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision: ‘This is not over’

    02:37

  • Inside the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade

    02:22

  • Supreme Court’s abortion reversal sets off anger and celebration

    02:01

  • Know your rights as an airline passenger before your next flight

    04:23

  • Zelenskyy speaks out on missing American fighters

    01:52

  • Have your cake and eat it too with budget friendly wedding tips

    04:34

TODAY

Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

02:01

Protests and rallies are continuing following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At one abortion rights rally, Rhode Island state Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke was allegedly attacked by her GOP opponent, who has since dropped out of the race. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Sunday TODAY.June 26, 2022

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Joe Fryer named ‘Journalist of the Year’ by LGBTQ news organization

    00:29

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. gears up at Nashville Superspeedway

    03:59

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All