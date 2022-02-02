ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments
01:43
Share this -
copied
ABC News has suspended “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks following her controversial remarks in which she said the Holocaust was, “not about race.” ABC News issued a statement acknowledging Goldberg has apologized but that they've asked her to "take time to reflect and learn the impact of her comments."Feb. 2, 2022
Now Playing
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments
01:43
UP NEXT
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions
03:04
Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested
02:01
What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
02:28
Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
02:28
Massive winter storm on the way: Here's what to expect