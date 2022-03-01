Abbott recalls some Similac infant formula after infant dies: FDA

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Abott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula, due to another report of a dangerous bacterial infection. Last month, the company recalled three other powdered formulas.
