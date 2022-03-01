IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with 3 Mardi Gras recipes from chef Isaac Toups

TODAY

Abbott recalls some Similac infant formula after infant dies: FDA

00:22

Abott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula, due to another report of a dangerous bacterial infection. Last month, the company recalled three other powdered formulas.March 1, 2022

More Similac baby formula recalled after infant death, FDA says

