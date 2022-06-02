IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 75% off fun finds for home, kitchen and more!

  • Now Playing

    A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis

    24:31

  • How one teacher buses mental health to the community

    04:22

  • 3 women share what it's like being diagnosed with ADHD as adults

    10:40

  • Jay Shetty: Meditating helps your mind show you what you need

    06:00

  • Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety

    08:36

  • These veterans found a way to tell difficult stories through art and music

    04:51

  • Latina youth see their worth thanks to suicide prevention program

    03:24

  • This coffee shop pays for free therapy for the community, one cup at a time

    06:19

  • A meal support group is changing the lives of people with eating disorders

    06:56

  • 2 formerly homeless people talk with Carson Daly about how housing improved their mental health

    04:57

  • 4 NFL players share their mental health challenges with Carson Daly

    04:44

  • Students speak out about the impacts of the pandemic

    04:31

  • Dungeons & Dragons is a new form of therapy for kids

    04:29

  • Student-led movement works to shed mental health stigma

    04:10

  • TODAY All Day Full Special: MIND MATTERS

    49:59

  • How one hospital is making a difference for kids with mental health issues

    07:15

  • How teens are getting help with their mental health on TikTok

    04:53

  • Teens offer advice for how parents can approach their kids about mental health

    06:24

  • This graffiti artist with depression creates street art to help others

    07:31

TODAY Talent Originals

A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career

04:38

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter went viral on TikTok with her debut single, “Numb Little Bug,” a Top 40 tune about her experience on antidepressants. She joins Carson Daly to talk about the emotions that come with internet stardom and how her music is normalizing the conversation around mental health.June 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis

    24:31

  • How one teacher buses mental health to the community

    04:22

  • 3 women share what it's like being diagnosed with ADHD as adults

    10:40

  • Jay Shetty: Meditating helps your mind show you what you need

    06:00

  • Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety

    08:36

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All