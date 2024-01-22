Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others
David Brooks, author of “How to Know a Person," stops by Studio 1A to talk about creating meaningful connections. He shares his favorite conversation starters to get people talking, how to love someone through suffering, how to build an empathy skill set and more.Jan. 22, 2024
