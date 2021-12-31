A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next year
In the world of politics, this past year began with the riot on the U.S. Capital and it has been filled with political infighting and more pandemic policies. NBC chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker reports for TODAY about what’s in store for the new year, including a potential showdown between Democrats and Republicans as they battle for political control in Washington during the midterm elections.Dec. 31, 2021
