Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee
02:38
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ukraine as thousands of people are trying to flee the country and board trains for Poland. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY from Lviv on the building gridlocks and backups as refugees look for safety.Feb. 28, 2022
