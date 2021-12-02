IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A look at the magic behind the holiday window displays

    05:07

  • How far would you go to get back at an ex?

    00:57

  • Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey

    03:34

  • What to read: December's hottest book picks

    04:32

  • Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch team up for new comedy ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas'

    06:21

  • Behind-the-scenes at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

    01:25

  • Helen Mirren unrecognizable in role as Golda Meir

    00:33

  • Lady Gaga looks back on ‘Sopranos’ role

    00:40

  • She said yes! Watch couple get engaged on the TODAY plaza

    02:50

  • Ben Affleck on renewed relationship with Jennifer Lopez

    00:38

  • Alec Baldwin: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’ of gun on ‘Rust’ set

    02:21

  • Director Baz Luhrmann revisits shooting ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    09:34

  • 'Tinderbox' takes a look at the creation of HBO

    03:23

  • ‘The Family’ author fields questions from Jenna’s Book Club members

    05:14

  • Trendsday Wednesday buzz: Tiffany Haddish and Common beak up

    04:27

  • Top December movies: ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Sing 2,’ ‘Matrix Revolutions’

    05:07

  • Sandra Bullock opens up about being a white parent of adopted Black children

    05:38

  • Adele announces upcoming residency in Las Vegas

    00:40

  • Now you can stay overnight in ‘Home Alone’ house

    01:28

  • Beyonce’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi appear with her in new ad

    00:38

A look at the magic behind the holiday window displays

05:07

Donna Farizan caught up with lead designers from Macy’s and Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Manuel Urquizo and Andrew Winton, to find out where they get their magical inspiration for the nostalgic and gorgeous window displays that usher in the holiday season. Saks has partnered with the Obama foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, donating $1 million dollars to their cause.Dec. 2, 2021

