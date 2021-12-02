A look at the magic behind the holiday window displays
Donna Farizan caught up with lead designers from Macy’s and Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Manuel Urquizo and Andrew Winton, to find out where they get their magical inspiration for the nostalgic and gorgeous window displays that usher in the holiday season. Saks has partnered with the Obama foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, donating $1 million dollars to their cause.Dec. 2, 2021
