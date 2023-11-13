How being deeply curious can strengthen connections





Scott Shigeoka, author of “SEEK: How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World,” stops by Studio 1A to talk about the benefits of seeking out curiosity in your everyday life. "Curiosity is a spectrum. There's shallow on one side. It can keep things kind of surface level but as you move down the spectrum of deep curiosity... it's about making people feel like they matter," he says.Nov. 13, 2023