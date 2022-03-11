Throw it back to the 90’s with these favorite fashion trends
03:56
This weekend some of the 90’s favorite faces will be reuniting for a convention in Hartford, Connecticut including the casts of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Boy Meets World” and many more. Style expert Zanna Roberts Massi joins TODAY to party like it’s 1999 with a fashion show of some of the 90’s best trends including trucker and bucket hats, padded headbands, chokers, vests, tweed and grunge looks.March 11, 2022
Throw it back to the 90's with these favorite fashion trends
