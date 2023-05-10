Knicks legend John Starks surprises TODAY fan with free tickets
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence
A look at NASA's new mission to explore the Earth's oceans
Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband's murder
Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors
Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears
Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue
E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: 'I'm overwhelmed with joy'
Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers
AI-generated phone calls and other scams to look out for
See TODAY surprise teacher with help from Pittsburgh Steelers
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill
Manhunt underway for 2 escaped prisoners in Philadelphia
Not so happy returns: Retailers tighten refund policies
Tiger Woods' ex alleges sexual harassment ahead of court hearing
What a missing 8-year-old camper did to help rescuers find him
Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow
A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans
Scientists at NASA are on a mission to study the surface of the Earth's oceans to observe how eddies, whirlpools and currents interact with the atmosphere and shape the Earth’s climate. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.May 10, 2023
