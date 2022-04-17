A goat and his friends pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing photos sent in by fans. This week, Willie gives a shout out to the Kemp-Gert family in Saint Augustine, Florida; Kathy in Ogunquit, Maine; Amy and Shelby in Luxembourg; Bob, Kim and their goat Nancy in McDonald, Tennessee; Bernie the one-eyed puppy in Youngstown, Ohio; Matt and Tammy in Oceanside, California; Jackson, Owen and their dog Duncan in Oklahoma City; and the Hansel family celebrating Betty’s 99th birthday on Shelter Island, New York. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.April 17, 2022

