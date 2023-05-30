A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

Why the number of small-town doctors is on the decline
A deal has been made between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid a default on the nation’s debt — but it still needs to pass a vote in Congress. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.May 30, 2023
