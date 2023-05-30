IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 beauty, home and fashion finds you'll use all summer long — starting at $13

  • Al Roker returns to Studio 1A after knee surgery

    01:45

  • Why the number of small-town doctors is on the decline

    04:18

  • School sees double (and triple) during twintastic graduation

    05:50

  • Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse is for sale — see the inside!

    00:43

  • Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison to start 11-year sentence

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Pre-K student who moved away surprises graduating classmates

    00:46

  • Venice’s Grand Canal turned green — and no one knows why

    02:48

  • Carnival passengers share 'nightmare' conditions during rough seas

    03:14

  • Drones attack Moscow, Kyiv is assaulted in rare daytime strikes

    01:58

  • Woman rescued 24 hours after Iowa apartment partially collapses

    02:13

  • Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal

    01:58

  • Memorial Day shooting in Florida leaves 9 injured

    01:40

  • White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan

    05:13

  • Rep. Dean Phillips travels to Vietnam to honor father’s memory

    03:50

  • Young lacrosse player gets new lease on life after heart transplant

    04:32

  • Love is in the air as boyfriend proposes to flight attendant girlfriend

    01:01

  • Alleged drunk driver speeds down beach, car ends up in water

    01:55

  • Turkey’s President Erdoğan wins another 5-year term

    00:26

  • How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer

    03:03

A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

01:53

A deal has been made between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid a default on the nation’s debt — but it still needs to pass a vote in Congress. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.May 30, 2023

  • Al Roker returns to Studio 1A after knee surgery

    01:45

  • Why the number of small-town doctors is on the decline

    04:18

  • School sees double (and triple) during twintastic graduation

    05:50

  • Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse is for sale — see the inside!

    00:43

  • Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison to start 11-year sentence

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Pre-K student who moved away surprises graduating classmates

    00:46

  • Venice’s Grand Canal turned green — and no one knows why

    02:48

  • Carnival passengers share 'nightmare' conditions during rough seas

    03:14

  • Drones attack Moscow, Kyiv is assaulted in rare daytime strikes

    01:58

  • Woman rescued 24 hours after Iowa apartment partially collapses

    02:13

  • Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal

    01:58

  • Memorial Day shooting in Florida leaves 9 injured

    01:40

  • White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan

    05:13

  • Rep. Dean Phillips travels to Vietnam to honor father’s memory

    03:50

  • Young lacrosse player gets new lease on life after heart transplant

    04:32

  • Love is in the air as boyfriend proposes to flight attendant girlfriend

    01:01

  • Alleged drunk driver speeds down beach, car ends up in water

    01:55

  • Turkey’s President Erdoğan wins another 5-year term

    00:26

  • How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer

    03:03

01:40

Memorial Day shooting in Florida leaves 9 injured

02:13

Woman rescued 24 hours after Iowa apartment partially collapses

01:58

Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal

01:58

Drones attack Moscow, Kyiv is assaulted in rare daytime strikes

02:48

Venice’s Grand Canal turned green — and no one knows why

03:14

Carnival passengers share 'nightmare' conditions during rough seas

05:06

If you have an extra $100, here is what you can do with it

01:45

Al Roker returns to Studio 1A after knee surgery

04:57

Chocolate rice cakes & carrot halwa bars: Get the no-bake recipes!

05:16

Jessica Chastain: Tony nom for ‘Doll’s House’ is ‘dream come true’

05:06

If you have an extra $100, here is what you can do with it

01:45

Al Roker returns to Studio 1A after knee surgery

03:42

Dry-aged beef burger with potatoes and dijonnaise: Get the recipe

04:45

Easy food swaps for fewer calories and healthier options

03:48

Here is what to watch over Memorial Day weekend 2023

04:35

Tips and techniques to build confidence

05:06

Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong talk ‘Gremlins’ series, representation

04:57

Banker behind daring rescue of Saigon refugees shares his story

00:56

See Serena Williams' daughter learn she's going to be a big sister

12:28

Extended cut: Allyson Felix on her Olympic career and next chapter

04:40

Summer beach reads for 2023: Shop these page-turners!

03:58

Have fun in the sun with these hot (and cool) summer toys

05:10

Lobster rolls two ways: Get the recipes!

04:11

Hoda and Jenna ask Central Park-themed trivia to fans in NYC

04:48

Deserving Army vet and his family get a surprise of a lifetime

05:31

Kick off summer with these outdoor party ideas

04:06

Stylish ways to wear white this summer

04:18

Katherine Legge talks getting back on the Indy 500 racetrack

04:54

Hoda and Jenna celebrate National Hamburger Day with challenge

05:30

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘Spider-Verse’ sequel, leaving her comfort zone

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:57

Chocolate rice cakes & carrot halwa bars: Get the no-bake recipes!

05:10

Lobster rolls two ways: Get the recipes!

03:42

Dry-aged beef burger with potatoes and dijonnaise: Get the recipe

04:21

Chicken salad and fruit cobbler: Get the picnic-perfect recipes

04:45

Easy food swaps for fewer calories and healthier options

05:13

Lidia Bastianich shares recipe for capellini with spicy crab sauce

03:55

Carne asada and homemade tortillas: Get the recipe!

04:05

Korean style galbi skewers, pickled banchan: Get the recipes!

05:43

Enjoy the summer sun with these refreshing drinks and cocktails

04:20

Fire up the grill with these recipes for glazed pork and corn salad