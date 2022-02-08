On Tuesday, nominations for the 94th annual Academy Award were announced. Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share everything you need to know heading into Hollywood’s biggest night, breaking down the most competitive categories, including best picture, best director and the best actress in a leading tole.Feb. 8, 2022
A closer look at the 2022 Oscar nominees
