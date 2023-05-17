IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause

Top medical organizations say hormones are the best way to treat symptoms of menopause and are safe to take — but most women are still afraid to take them, scared off by a study from two decades ago that dramatically overstated the risks. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Maria Shriver shares a new look at the benefits of hormone replacement therapy.May 17, 2023

