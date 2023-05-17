A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause
05:50
UP NEXT
Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video
00:46
TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY
24:37
‘Pre-hab’ strengthening exercises to prevent injuries
04:18
Jamie Foxx’s daughter sets record straight on dad’s health
00:36
TODAY checks in with Al Roker after his knee surgery
03:23
Peloton recalls more than 2M bikes over safety hazard
02:06
Malin Åkerman on helping break stigma around kid's mental health
04:59
NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare
08:27
Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers
02:27
FDA votes unanimously for over-the-counter sale of birth control pill
02:16
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession
09:25
Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS
07:18
Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine
03:38
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
01:40
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill
02:52
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
24:22
Mental health checklist: How to seek help or help someone else
05:42
Carson Daly honored by Verywell Mind for his mental health work
01:49
TODAY celebrates nurses with surprises for the healthcare heroes
12:02
A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause
05:50
Share this -
copied
Top medical organizations say hormones are the best way to treat symptoms of menopause and are safe to take — but most women are still afraid to take them, scared off by a study from two decades ago that dramatically overstated the risks. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Maria Shriver shares a new look at the benefits of hormone replacement therapy.May 17, 2023
Now Playing
A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause
05:50
UP NEXT
Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video
00:46
TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY
24:37
‘Pre-hab’ strengthening exercises to prevent injuries
04:18
Jamie Foxx’s daughter sets record straight on dad’s health
00:36
TODAY checks in with Al Roker after his knee surgery
03:23
Peloton recalls more than 2M bikes over safety hazard
02:06
Malin Åkerman on helping break stigma around kid's mental health
04:59
NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare
08:27
Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers
02:27
FDA votes unanimously for over-the-counter sale of birth control pill
02:16
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession
09:25
Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS
07:18
Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine
03:38
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40
01:40
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill
02:52
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
24:22
Mental health checklist: How to seek help or help someone else
05:42
Carson Daly honored by Verywell Mind for his mental health work
01:49
TODAY celebrates nurses with surprises for the healthcare heroes