‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie
Children’s song “Baby Shark” has already made history as the most-watched YouTube video ever. Now, the famously catchy tune is being turned into a full-length movie. It’s expected to be released in 2023.Feb. 16, 2022
