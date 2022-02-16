IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name

    04:36

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • ‘The Proud Family’ revival gets star-studded guests (including Al Roker!)

    00:53

  • ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel: More original cast members reprising roles

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein meets Oscar the Grouch

    01:13

  • Another ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff in the works

    00:56

  • Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08

  • Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star

    01:02

  • Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records private

    02:28

  • Alec Baldwin sued for wrongful death in new lawsuit

    02:29

  • Naomi Campbell holds baby daughter on cover of British Vogue

    01:04

  • Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens

    01:09

  • Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

    01:19

  • ‘Lucy and Desi’ tells the story of the power couple’s rise to fame

    00:48

  • ‘The Courtship’: Get a first look at new NBC reality dating show

    01:19

  • ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 trailer teases Anthony and Kate’s steamy romance

    00:54

  • ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ trailer: Get exclusive first look at sequel

    00:55

  • TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original dance

    03:59

  • Hoda, Jenna and special guests dish on juicy topics during Galentine's Day bash

    10:44

TODAY

‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

00:40

Children’s song “Baby Shark” has already made history as the most-watched YouTube video ever. Now, the famously catchy tune is being turned into a full-length movie. It’s expected to be released in 2023.Feb. 16, 2022

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name

    04:36

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • ‘The Proud Family’ revival gets star-studded guests (including Al Roker!)

    00:53

  • ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel: More original cast members reprising roles

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein meets Oscar the Grouch

    01:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All