99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes
06:44
On this 80th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Harry Smith joins TODAY with the story of a man who was there and says he knew before anyone else that something was coming.Dec. 7, 2021
