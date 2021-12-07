IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step up your holiday style with these fashion must-haves — starting at $11

  • Instagram launches new tools to keep teens safe

    00:33

  • Watch man propose on ice rink under Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    00:41

  • Dangerous storms threaten to bring catastrophic flooding to Hawaii

    03:18

  • Jussie Smollett testifies ‘there was no hoax’

    02:28

  • As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols

    02:20

  • President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin

    02:21

  • Pearl Harbor survivors gather for 80th anniversary of attack

    05:12

  • Michael Buble talks about his holiday special

    03:42

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

  • Harry Potter stars will reunite for HBO Max special

    01:04

  • Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopic

    00:30

  • Fertility is focus of documentary being executive-produced by Sheinelle Jones

    02:39

  • Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness

    01:38

  • Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassment

    02:13

  • New details about Michigan school shooting emerge

    02:47

  • Kennedy Center Honors spotlight Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, more

    00:53

  • Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missing

    00:27

  • Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather

    02:43

  • Jussie Smollett expected to take stand in his own defense Monday

    00:20

TODAY

99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

06:44

On this 80th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Harry Smith joins TODAY with the story of a man who was there and says he knew before anyone else that something was coming.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Instagram launches new tools to keep teens safe

    00:33

  • Watch man propose on ice rink under Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    00:41

  • Dangerous storms threaten to bring catastrophic flooding to Hawaii

    03:18

  • Jussie Smollett testifies ‘there was no hoax’

    02:28

  • As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols

    02:20

  • President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin

    02:21

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All