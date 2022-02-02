8-year-old sneaks his own book onto library shelf and becomes a hit
Eight-year-old Dillon Helbig from Illinois snuck his own handwritten book, “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Chrismis By Dillon His Self,” on a shelf at the local library and now the book has become a must-read in his town. Dillion joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY live for his first interview and reveals that his next story will be about a jacket eating closet.Feb. 2, 2022
