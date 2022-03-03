IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TikTok under investigation over possible mental health impacts

02:23

At least eight state attorneys general have launched a probe into TikTok to determine whether the popular platform is harmful to its young users. The coalition wants to know if the app violated state consumer protection laws and wants to know more about the potential mental and physical risks to children. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.March 3, 2022

