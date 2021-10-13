7-year-old chef makes egg-free banana muffins and cheesy macaroni pie | Kids in the Kitchen

Many kids with food allergies miss out on popular treats – but now there are plenty of ways to enjoy classic dishes with a few easy tweaks to recipes. Alexander Charbonnè, a 7-year-old aspiring pastry chef, doesn’t let his egg allergy stop him from enjoying his favorite foods. On “Kids in the Kitchen,” he whips up a cheesy Trinidad macaroni pie and bite-sized blender muffins made with fresh fruits and carrots.Oct. 13, 2021