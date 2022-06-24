IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 picks for beating bug bites, windy beach days and more, according to Consumer Reports

  • Now Playing

    6 TV shows and movies to watch this Pride Month and beyond

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    “Never Have I Ever” star on what the show gets right about LGBTQ+ representation

    05:30

  • How ‘The Golden Girls’ became friends to the LGBTQ+ community

    06:08

  • ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast dishes on the show’s love triangle

    05:57

  • ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director reveals process behind filming

    05:46

  • ‘Rutherford Falls’ crew on what the show gets right about Native storylines

    05:17

  • ‘Father of the Bride’ remake will make you laugh and “shed one or two tears”

    04:45

  • TODAY Exclusive: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

    24:11

  • Royal photographer reveals the stories behind photos of Queen Elizabeth

    07:09

  • Brett Gelman dishes on a “scarier, action-packed” season of ‘Stranger Things’

    05:51

  • What to read this summer: best books for the warm-weather months

    05:25

  • What to watch this summer: new and returning TV shows to look out for

    06:54

  • 10 must-see movies of the summer

    07:55

  • Jon Huertas reflects on Miguel’s ‘This Is Us’ journey

    03:36

  • Emmy Rossum talks portraying ‘billboard queen’ Angelyne

    05:22

  • Andrew McCarthy reflects on the moment he realized he wanted to be an actor

    06:07

  • Chris Meloni reveals story behind ‘Law & Order’ set pics with Mariska Hargitay

    03:35

  • ‘Golden Girls’ writer reflects on finale 30 years later

    07:35

  • Melanie Lynskey on working with Jessica Biel in true-crime series ‘Candy’

    06:47

  • Lisa Jakub and Analise Scarpaci talk ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ musical coming to life

    05:19

TODAY

6 TV shows and movies to watch this Pride Month and beyond

05:09

Chris Witherspoon, CEO and founder of PopViewers, shares a few series highlighting iconic LGBTQ+ characters to round out your Pride celebration.June 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    6 TV shows and movies to watch this Pride Month and beyond

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    “Never Have I Ever” star on what the show gets right about LGBTQ+ representation

    05:30

  • How ‘The Golden Girls’ became friends to the LGBTQ+ community

    06:08

  • ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast dishes on the show’s love triangle

    05:57

  • ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director reveals process behind filming

    05:46

  • ‘Rutherford Falls’ crew on what the show gets right about Native storylines

    05:17

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All