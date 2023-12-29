Respiratory illnesses spike across US ahead of New Year’s holiday
Statistics show only 9% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions keep them. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to share six simple ways to have a healthy 2024, including reducing your sugar intake, cutting back on screen time and more.Dec. 29, 2023
6 tips to get and stay healthy in the new year
