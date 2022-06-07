IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 82% off 6 must-haves for your next vacation

  • Upgrade your skincare routine with these high-tech products

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    6 products that will make summer travel a breeze

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    How to be chic in white this summer from trousers to accessories

    04:17

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

    25:03

  • Raise the bar for summer fun with these outdoor games for kids

    04:24

  • Must-have travel products for a stress-free vacation

    04:18

  • Top tech bargains for summer: Straightening wand, FOB key, more

    05:26

  • See woman’s sweet reaction to ‘Antiques Roadshow’ appraisal

    01:18

  • Beauty problem solvers: Dress zipper, scrunchie purse, more

    04:29

  • Spring into summer with these swim-ready outfits

    04:59

  • Here are the hottest swimsuit styles this season

    03:50

  • Bobbie Thomas shares her top picks for sunscreen this summer

    04:36

  • Memorial Day sales: Nutribullet, Casper mattress, more

    04:39

  • Level up your denim with these cost-friendly tips

    05:07

  • Get the most out of your carry-on with these products

    05:37

  • Save big this Memorial Day weekend on mattresses, furniture and more

    03:31

  • Summer gadgets to help you have fun outside

    04:24

  • Take your nails to the next level with metallic accents, abstract art, more

    05:26

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Ready. Set. Summer

    24:59

  • Best summer getaway products: Swimsuits, beach blankets, more

    04:45

TODAY

6 products that will make summer travel a breeze

05:12

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins TODAY with gadgets to make any summer trip a breeze, including luggage, a collapsible water bottle, 2-in-1 wireless speakers and headphones and more.June 7, 2022

Shop the show here!

  • Upgrade your skincare routine with these high-tech products

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    6 products that will make summer travel a breeze

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    How to be chic in white this summer from trousers to accessories

    04:17

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

    25:03

  • Raise the bar for summer fun with these outdoor games for kids

    04:24

  • Must-have travel products for a stress-free vacation

    04:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All