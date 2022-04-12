IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Prevent headaches and migraines with these tips from a specialist

    04:29

  • Feeling forgetful? How stress may impact memory

    03:37

  • Black Maternal Health Week: Obstacles and options for new moms

    02:56

  • Doctor says headache disorders are an ‘underground epidemic’

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    52% of the world's population impacted by headache disorders: Study

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

    01:55

  • Simple exercises to build strength for everyday life

    05:49

  • Eating disorder program helps people get treatment from home

    04:07

  • How to avoid burnout by managing stress at home, school, work

    05:15

  • Ask questions, be honest, follow up: Tips for your next doctor visit

    03:51

  • Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

    04:58

  • Portuguese man o' wars put spring breakers on high alert

    01:59

  • Extending mask mandates on public transport ‘on the table,’ Dr. Jha says

    04:57

  • As COVID cases rise, some cities reconsider mask mandates

    02:09

  • Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

    02:05

  • White House and Washington, D.C. see outbreak of COVID-19 cases

    01:11

  • 'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness

    04:55

  • Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

    01:11

  • Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference

    04:03

  • Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis

    00:58

TODAY

52% of the world's population impacted by headache disorders: Study

02:04

A new study has found that more than half the people on the planet suffer from serious headaches. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on the biggest triggers and possible treatments to find relief.April 12, 2022

  • Prevent headaches and migraines with these tips from a specialist

    04:29

  • Feeling forgetful? How stress may impact memory

    03:37

  • Black Maternal Health Week: Obstacles and options for new moms

    02:56

  • Doctor says headache disorders are an ‘underground epidemic’

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    52% of the world's population impacted by headache disorders: Study

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

    01:55

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All