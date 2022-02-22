Hank the Tank: 500-pound bear on the run after ransacking California homes
A 500-pound black bear, nicknamed Hank the Tank, has broken into more than two dozen homes around California’s Lake Tahoe, busting doors and windows, looking for food. He’s now reportedly double the size of an average black bear. If caught, many want to relocate him to a sanctuary. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 22, 2022
