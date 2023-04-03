IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Birdgirl’ author on leading the flock of environmental activism

    04:04

  • NASA set to name crew for first return to moon in 50 years

    02:56

  • Coach Kim Mulkey on LSU’s women’s basketball championship win

    04:16

  • Family of University of Idaho murder victim honors son

    02:25

  • Saudi Arabia announces plan to cut oil production

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old files suit against school board

    06:28

  • Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday just one day after leaving hospital

    01:57

  • Nearly 100 deadly tornadoes touch down from Iowa to New Jersey

    04:13

  • Trump campaign says it's raised more than $5M since indictment

    02:19

  • Trump set to arrive in NYC ahead of arraignment Tuesday

    04:38

  • TV news guest has Zoom filter mishap with a party hat

    04:00

  • Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

    02:22

  • Former Marine returns fellow Vietnam war vet’s dog tag to family

    03:29

  • Heroic police praised for Nashville school shooting response

    04:49

  • Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass after hospital stay

    01:53

  • Tornado outbreak in South and Midwest leaves at least 25 dead

    00:34

  • How is Trump campaign flipping the narrative on his indictment?

    02:09

  • Trump headed to NYC for criminal arraignment

    02:11

  • Reading with a Rapper helps students build skills through hip hop

    04:49

TODAY

50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone

03:09

Marty Cooper, the former Motorola engineer who made the first cell phone call ever back in 1973, sits down with NBC’s Joe Fryer to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that historic milestone.April 3, 2023

  • ‘Birdgirl’ author on leading the flock of environmental activism

    04:04

  • NASA set to name crew for first return to moon in 50 years

    02:56

  • Coach Kim Mulkey on LSU’s women’s basketball championship win

    04:16

  • Family of University of Idaho murder victim honors son

    02:25

  • Saudi Arabia announces plan to cut oil production

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone

    03:09

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All