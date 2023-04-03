50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone

‘Birdgirl’ author on leading the flock of environmental activism04:04
NASA set to name crew for first return to moon in 50 years02:56
Coach Kim Mulkey on LSU’s women’s basketball championship win04:16
Family of University of Idaho murder victim honors son02:25
Saudi Arabia announces plan to cut oil production00:28
- Now Playing
50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone03:09
- UP NEXT
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old files suit against school board06:28
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday just one day after leaving hospital01:57
Nearly 100 deadly tornadoes touch down from Iowa to New Jersey04:13
Trump campaign says it's raised more than $5M since indictment02:19
Trump set to arrive in NYC ahead of arraignment Tuesday04:38
TV news guest has Zoom filter mishap with a party hat04:00
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 9402:22
Former Marine returns fellow Vietnam war vet’s dog tag to family03:29
Heroic police praised for Nashville school shooting response04:49
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass after hospital stay01:53
Tornado outbreak in South and Midwest leaves at least 25 dead00:34
How is Trump campaign flipping the narrative on his indictment?02:09
Trump headed to NYC for criminal arraignment02:11
Reading with a Rapper helps students build skills through hip hop04:49
‘Birdgirl’ author on leading the flock of environmental activism04:04
NASA set to name crew for first return to moon in 50 years02:56
Coach Kim Mulkey on LSU’s women’s basketball championship win04:16
Family of University of Idaho murder victim honors son02:25
Saudi Arabia announces plan to cut oil production00:28
- Now Playing
50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone03:09
Play All
Play All