IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Amazon bestsellers thousands of reviewers are loving right now, under $50

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    5 viral skincare hacks that actually work

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling

    04:34

  • Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves

    04:19

  • How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28

  • Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study

    00:42

  • Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast

    03:04

  • What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

    04:05

  • How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31

  • Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

    04:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing

    07:20

  • Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US

    04:00

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38

  • How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

    05:06

  • Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations

    07:36

  • How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

    04:29

  • FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know

    05:04

5 viral skincare hacks that actually work

05:41

Social media is filled with endless advice and information, especially when it comes to beauty and skincare. Board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sheila Farhang shares joins TODAY to break down the best tips from your feed, including how green tea bags can calm acne.July 24, 2023

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    5 viral skincare hacks that actually work

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling

    04:34

  • Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves

    04:19

  • How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28

  • Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study

    00:42

  • Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast

    03:04

  • What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

    04:05

  • How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31

  • Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

    04:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing

    07:20

  • Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US

    04:00

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38

  • How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

    05:06

  • Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations

    07:36

  • How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

    04:29

  • FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know

    05:04

03:23

Record-breaking temperatures put 30 million under heat alerts

01:34

UN communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier

02:28

DOJ threatens to sue Texas over floating border barriers

03:17

Outrage grows after Ohio officer unleashes K9 on Jadarrius Rose

02:24

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ open to record-setting weekend

03:37

Tips to get best airfare deals for last-minute summer travel

01:44

Campaigns brace for possible third Trump indictment

00:27

3 passengers injured after plane crashes into Texas house

04:25

Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

01:11

TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: July 24, 2023

04:25

Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

04:08

No fire required: A healthy twist on campfire s’mores

04:20

Shop these gadgets and gifts for the men in your life

05:32

Dan + Shay react to their double coach chair on ‘The Voice’

05:17

Kayaking on the LA River: Here's what you need to know

03:19

Al Roker recalls Tony Bennett singing at his 50th birthday party

06:54

Tony Bennett dies: Look back at his life and legacy

06:05

Make the most of the outdoors with these summer must-haves

04:34

How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling

03:29

Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips

05:21

Jenna tries out the aging filter — and she looks just like her dad

05:21

Add these movies and shows to your weekend watchlist

04:04

Watch New Yorkers win big in a pop-up pop culture trivia game

04:53

Try these native approaches to landscaping your yard

07:44

Devyn Simone lays down the law on these relationship dilemmas

04:25

Watch Hoda and Jenna try to separate egg yolks

02:41

Jenna says daughter Mila's letter from camp made her 'weep'

04:50

See Michael Symon put Hoda & Jenna's food knowledge to the test

03:50

How should you and your partner split the household bills?

04:02

Grilled skirt steak tacos with salsa verde: Get the recipe!

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:08

No fire required: A healthy twist on campfire s’mores

04:02

Grilled skirt steak tacos with salsa verde: Get the recipe!

05:11

Spatchcocked chicken with blackberry BBQ sauce: Get the recipe!

04:45

Sheet-pan shrimp fajitas and Caprese pasta salad: Get the recipes!

05:16

Martha Stewart shares her recipe for spicy lobster linguine

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

06:51

What is the ‘girl dinner’ trend taking a bite out of social media?

05:24

Carson Daly tries his hand at pastry making at Raf's in NYC

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat