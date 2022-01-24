IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

5 things to rethink in 2022, from wellness to healthy disagreements

04:17

With the holidays behind us, it can be easy to get caught in a post-New Year’s rut. Author and Psychologist Adam Grant joins TODAY with five things to rethink in the new year, from focusing on rest to how to have healthy disagreements with others.Jan. 24, 2022

