Inside the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

03:30

Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kelly Cobiella travels to Afghanistan with UNICEF for a closer look at the growing humanitarian crisis spurring a rush to save children this winter. While the roadside bombs and nighttime raids are gone, so is the flow of foreign aid, fueling this urgent need for help.Jan. 31, 2022

