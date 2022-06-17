5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of student

- UP NEXT
UK approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradition to US00:27
Families of missing US veterans in Ukraine fear their capture02:15
Jan 6. hearing reveals Mike Pence was within 40 feet of rioters02:26
2 people killed, 1 injured in Alabama church mass shooting01:46
Biden says a recession is ‘not inevitable,’ following market plunge02:21
Surfing sisters’ mission to protect the ocean from climate change05:07
Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin talks NFTs, new focus on 'something legal'05:24
Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water01:37
Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?01:58
Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone02:40
Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked00:27
Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversight00:25
Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids00:23
Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike Pence02:21
US forces capture senior ISIS leader captured during raid in Syria00:22
2 US veterans volunteering in Ukraine reported missing02:26
Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production03:20
How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?02:10
Fed raises interest rate by .75%, biggest increase since 199402:34
Meet a Wall Street trailblazer empowering women with their money04:25
