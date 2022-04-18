IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Try these 5 foods to fuel your brain

    05:11
Try these 5 foods to fuel your brain

05:11

To keep your brain active and engaged, there are five foods to add to your diet to help improve memory, energy levels and sleep. Dr. Taz Bhatia joins TODAY to run through ways to fit the foods into your diet.April 18, 2022

5 superfoods that improve your memory, energy and focus

